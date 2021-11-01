Advertisement

Alexandria man arrested following Twin Bridges Road shooting

Tavis Thomas
Tavis Thomas(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - An Alexandria man was arrested Friday on several gun-related charges, including attempted second degree murder.

Around 10:07 a.m. on Friday, APD responded to a report of a male suspect shooting into a parked car in a parking lot in the 400 block of Twin Bridges Road. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect, Tavis Thomas, 28, of Alexandria, running from the scene.

It was later determined Thomas is a suspect in another shooting investigation.

Thomas was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, attempted second degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, domestic abuse by aggravated assault, aggravated assault by firearm, possession of synthetic marijuana and a contempt of court warrant. Bond was set at $810,000.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

