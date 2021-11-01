2021′s Alexandria Winter Fete set to be bigger than ever

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In 2020, the City of Alexandria had to host a smaller version of Winter Fete due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, city officials said they are looking to make the event bigger than ever.

“This makes the seventh year for the free family-friendly festival and we’re working hard to make this the best winter festival we’ve ever had,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall at a press conference, announcing the Winter Fete details.

Earlier this year, it was uncertain if the city could host the festival, with the fourth surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana spreading throughout the Central Louisiana region. Yet, Central Louisiana’s COVID numbers are trending down. So, Mayor Hall said the downtown outdoor event will provide a much-needed sense of normalcy for residents in the region.

“I’m just satisfied and happy that we can get this far, and to get back. I don’t know what the new normal is, but we do know this is an improvement to be able to get out and do some things. Let’s get back to as close to normal as we possibly can and have fun, and I think that’s what the citizens want to do so we’re going to provide it,” said Mayor Hall.

Some of those fun events include an ice skating rink, a gumbo cookoff, live music and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

“A variety of music and all of our artists are from Louisiana this year. Stilt walkers, Santa and Mrs. Santa taking pictures, we have the little train and Jolly Junction, we are pumping up Jolly Junction this year so even adults will want to go,” said Marvinette Holly, the interim Director of Community Services.

The four-day festival kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 9 with the lighting of the Christmas tree in the Fulton mini-park. On Friday, Dec. 10, street performers vendors, and live music will take place. Saturday, Dec 11, will be highlighted by the ugly sweater 5K run and fireworks in the evening. Winter Fete will end on Dec. 12 with the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association’s Christmas parade.

