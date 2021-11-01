Advertisement

Driver from Florien killed in Monday morning crash

A driver from Florien was killed in a crash Monday morning.
A driver from Florien was killed in a crash Monday morning.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Louisiana State Police
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a crash Monday morning around 11 a.m. on I-49 south of Alexandria.

Latreece Sparks, 36, of Florien, was driving a 2018 Ford Escape northbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Sparks’ vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

Sparks, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

