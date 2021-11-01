Driver from Florien killed in Monday morning crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a crash Monday morning around 11 a.m. on I-49 south of Alexandria.

Latreece Sparks, 36, of Florien, was driving a 2018 Ford Escape northbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Sparks’ vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

Sparks, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.