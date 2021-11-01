LaSalle’s Cole Derr zig zags his way for Week 9 Play of The Week

OLLA, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Tigers beat Northwood-Lena on Friday, and the fans voted on one play that stood out the most from the game.

Brady Hough found his receiver Cole Derr who stayed in bounds and he would zig-zag through defenders on the way to a Tigers touchdown.

Derr and the LaSalle Tigers are now 7-2 on the season and will be back in action on the road this Thursday against St. Mary’s

