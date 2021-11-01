Lawmakers discuss ways to better fund state’s justice system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This is just another example of Louisiana setting itself apart from practically every other state. Lawmakers say the way we finance our state’s justice system is unreliable in most cases. In fact, some at the capitol would refer to it as somewhat archaic. And this morning’s meeting with the justice system commission certainly highlighted that.

Right now, Louisiana’s justice system is primarily funded through fines and fees that are paid by people like you when you get a speeding or parking ticket. But a group of lawmakers believes that way of financing has been outdated since almost the 70′s. Now, they’re looking for a better solution.

“A lot of states like Alabama and Florida, they did this, but they did it in the 70′s and we’re still now 50 years down the line looking at it. We know that it’s a poor system, I mean there’s no disputing that by almost anybody,” said Rep. Tanner Magee (R).

Rep. Magee chairs the Commission on Justice System Funding and he said part of the reason Louisiana doesn’t have an adequate system of funding is that it intentionally tries to do things differently from other states.

“I think unique is good when it’s, you know, gumbo. I think it’s not quite so good when it’s the court system,” Rep. Magee continued.

The main problem with relying on people to pay their fines and fees to support the system is whenever something like COVID or a hurricane comes through, it has the potential to throw the whole thing off the rails. It’s also nearly impossible to predict how much money the state has to work with year-to-year.

“Because it’s so unpredictable, for instance with COVID, a lot of courts were shut down, pretty much all the courts were shut down, so they weren’t collecting any of these fines and fees. So, the idea is, how do we just get a setup of direct funding,” said Peter Robins-Brown with Louisiana Progress.

That’s exactly what the commission is trying to do. But before a new system can take effect, a decision on what that system will look like has to be made.

“It does appear both from what we saw today but some stuff we’ve seen from the past few weeks and months that we’re getting there,” Robins-Brown added.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any new taxes. So, existing taxes, trying to find if there’s something in the future like medical marijuana, all these different things out there. What can we do to bring those revenues over to help fund this stuff, I think those are all options on the table,” Rep. Magee explained.

The commission’s goal is to reach an agreement and have something to vote on for the upcoming legislative session. If they fail to find a solution before session starts in March, we could very well be the same conversation about this well into next year.

