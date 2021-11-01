Leesville Police Department’s K9 Oscar receives body armor donation

LEESVILLE, La. (LPD) - Leesville Police Department’s K9 Oscar has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Oscar’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of the Donald E. Fike Family Foundation and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,415 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

