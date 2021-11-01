Advertisement

Louisiana’s ‘Shot For 100′ campaign extended through November

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is extending its “Shot For 100″ COVID-19 vaccine incentive program through the month of November, Gov. John Bel Edwards says.

The governor made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, Nov. 1.

The program gives Louisiana residents who get vaccinated at participating community-based sites a $100 Visa gift card.

Residents must register online at ShotFor100.com before getting vaccinated at participating locations to be eligible to receive the $100 gift card.

Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine.

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Grant Parish
Dustin Elkins
GPSO: Dustin Elkins has been located
The Intersection of Melrose and 1st Street across from Louisiana College is currently closed...
Pedestrian hit by train in Pineville, temporary road closure
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Free flu shots for Grant Parish area residents on Oct. 29
Box of masks
Local Schools: Who is opting out of the mask mandate?
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools