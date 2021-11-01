Multiple arrests made in connection to Leesville vehicle fire

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested four people for their alleged involvement in a vehicle fire and subsequent insurance claim for the fire damage.

SFM said on May 25, the Savage Forks Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire located near the 700 block of Section Line Road in Leesville. Firefighters arrived to find a luxury sedan on fire on the side of the road. The vehicle also appeared to have bullet holes in it. SFM deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to their investigation, SFM said 18-year-old Sakia Harris borrowed the vehicle from her mother, 36-year-old Catherine Hudge, to travel out of the area. They said Harris crashed the vehicle and, in an attempt to conceal the crash damage, solicited the help of her boyfriend, 21-year-old Emanuel Mosely, to set the vehicle on fire. SFM said they obtained evidence indicating the Hudges filed an insurance claim for the fire damage despite knowing the true nature of the fire’s cause.

Warrants were then obtained, and they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Harris was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count each of simple arson, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice and hit and run. Mosley was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count each of simple arson, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of a weapon. Catherine Hudge, along with 40-year-old Antonio Hudge, was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of insurance fraud.

During the course of the investigation, an additional, but unrelated arrest was made following the discovery of weapons and drugs in a home where deputies were executing a search warrant related to this case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.