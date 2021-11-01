Open enrollment begins through Health Insurance Marketplace

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is advising Louisiana families that the open enrollment period for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace runs Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022.

During open enrollment, individuals and families who do not receive healthcare through their employers can sign up through the online Health Insurance Marketplace and purchase individual policies sold by agents and health insurance issuers, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

The Health Insurance Marketplace, www.healthcare.gov, was established by the federal government as part of the Affordable Care Act and allows consumers to compare health insurance plans based on key factors including providers, coverage type and price, according to the LDI. And plan availability may vary across zip codes, according to the LDI.

The LDI said five health insurance issuers are offering individual marketplace plans for 2022:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Vantage Health Plans, Inc.

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company

Christus Health Plan Louisiana

Louisiana Healthcare Connections (also known as AmBetter)

“Particularly while we still weather the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for families to have healthcare coverage,” Commissioner Donelon said. “While we are seeing increases in health insurance premiums, subsidies are still available to many who purchase their plans through the marketplace.”

The LDI said it is offering the following tips for open enrollment:

This year’s open enrollment runs Nov. 1, 2021 – Jan. 15, 2022. If you do not elect coverage by Jan. 15, you will be unable to get healthcare coverage for 2022 unless you qualify for a If you do not elect coverage by Jan. 15, you will be unable to get healthcare coverage for 2022 unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period due to a life change such as marriage, having a baby or losing other coverage. Consumers who enroll by midnight Dec. 15 can get full year coverage that starts Jan. 1.

The American Rescue Plan created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic expanded the availability of financial assistance for coverage through the Marketplace, making financial assistance available to more consumers and at greater levels. These greater subsidies continue from 2021 into 2022 and are available to eligible new consumers and to consumers returning to the Marketplace to shop for 2022. In part as a result of the American Rescue Plan, four in five consumers will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month.

Be sure to check the doctors and hospitals in a plan’s network. Check any plans you are considering for 2022 for your choice of doctors and hospitals. Coverage that does not include the hospital down the street but does cover the hospital across town may not be the right fit for you. To learn more, visit the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s website at Check any plans you are considering for 2022 for your choice of doctors and hospitals. Coverage that does not include the hospital down the street but does cover the hospital across town may not be the right fit for you. To learn more, visit the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s website at www.ldi.la.gov/checknetwork

Additional resources on the LDI website include:

A searchable database of licensed insurance agents who can assist with the purchase of health insurance is available at www.ldi.la.gov/findagent

A Consumer’s Guide to Health Insurance available at Health insurance basics and FAQs are provided in the publicationavailable at www.ldi.la.gov/publications

An online searchable database of rate filing summaries is available at www.ldi.la.gov/healthrates

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.