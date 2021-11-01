Advertisement

OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing

KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.(KNOE 8 News - Jasmine Anderson)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are actively investigating a double homicide.

OPSO’s Public Information Officer Glenn Springfield says a double homicide was reported at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, two victims were found deceased at the 3900 block of Old Sterlington Road.

Springfield says the suspect, Blake Bardwell, was arrested at the scene and has been booked on a charge of two counts of second-degree murder of his wife and child into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Former OCC Deputy, Blake Bardwell
Former OCC Deputy, Blake Bardwell(Source: OPSO)

Since December 2019, Bardwell had been a deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center, says OPSO. He was terminated upon his arrest on Halloween night.

This investigation is ongoing. No further details have been provided to KNOE 8 News.

