Seven local high school coaches preview final week of regular season

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Seven local high school coaches met with the media Monday morning to talk about the last week of the regular season.

Several coaches previewed their Week 10 matchups while others talked about what their team needs to improve on heading into the playoffs.

The coaches included Kevin Cook (Tioga), Justin Charles (Menard), Marvin Hall (Peabody), Andy Boone (Avoyelles), Tommy Moore (Northwood-Lena), Bryant Bell (Pineville) and Thomas Bachman (ASH).

