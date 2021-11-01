Sports betting has arrived to L’Auberge Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sports betting has finally made its way to Baton Rouge.

On Monday, November 1, the first legal sports bet was made at L’Auberge.

The first bet was made by former LSU great Rohan Davey.

“Everything here is trying to revitalize and bring this place back, and this is the beginning of it right behind us in legalized betting. I think this is what’s going to attract people and push people to stay in hotels, that type of thing. It’s a great thing. So if you’re in Baton Rouge, around the surrounding area, come and support it,” said Davey.

Davey was joined side by side with the likes of LSU legends Coach Paul Maniere, DeeDee Breaux, T-Bob Hebert, and a host of others.

Voters in Louisiana decided to legalize sports betting last June in 55 of the state’s 64 parishes.

The money generated by sports betting will go back into the community and help with things like early education.

The people here at L’Auberge believe this will prove to be a great asset for Baton Rouge and the state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.