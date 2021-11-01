Advertisement

Vote for your Week 10 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time for you to tell us where the 5th Quarter team should be for the last week of the regular season for the Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.

Below is a list of all the games you can choose from.

Throughout the season, we’ve only allowed schools to host the game of the week once as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school. However, being in the last half of the season, we are allowing schools to be able to host the game of the week again even if they have already this year.

Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

The Game of the Week will be announced Thursday on News Channel 5.

