Week 9 high school football power ratings
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - We are now down to the last week of the high school football regular season and many teams are hoping to get a treat instead of a trick on Halloween to punch their ticket to the playoffs.
The Many Tigers in Class 2A are currently the only team in Central Louisiana that is ranked number one in their class. However, Jena, Avoyelles, Rosepine, LaSalle and St. Mary’s all rank in the top 10 in their class.
The top 32 seeds make it into the playoffs.
Below is a list of where all our local schools rank in each class and how it compares to their previous week’s ratings. The power ratings list comes from Geaux Preps and is updated as of October 31.
CLASS 5A:
17 - Nat Central (7-2) - Down eight spots
19 - ASH (6-3) - Down seven spots
37 - Pineville (3-6) - Down two spots
CLASS 4A:
13 - Leesville (7-2) - Up one spot
29 - Tioga (3-6) - Down one spot
45 - Bolton (1-7) - Up one spot
50 - Peabody (0-9) - Same spot as last week
CLASS 3A:
9 - Jena (8-1) - Down one spot
16 - Grant (7-2) - Up eight spots
31 - Marksville (2-7) - Down two spots
33 - Buckeye (4-5) - Up five spots
39 - Pine Prairie (5-4) - Up four spots
CLASS 2A:
1 - Many (8-1) - Up one spot
3 - Avoyelles (8-1) - Same spot as last week
9 - Rosepine (8-1) - Up one spot
25 - Oakdale (5-4) - Down two spots
30 - Bunkie (3-5) - Up one spot
44 - Pickering (0-9) - Down one spot
CLASS 1A:
7 - LaSalle (7-2) - Up two spots
16 - Northwood-Lena (4-5) - Same spot as last week
19 - Block (1-8) - Up three spots
24 - Montgomery (1-8) - Down four spots
DIVISION III:
11 - Menard (1-8) - Same spot as last week
DIVISION IV:
8 - St. Mary’s (7-2) - Down three spots
