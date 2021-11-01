Week 9 high school football power ratings

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - We are now down to the last week of the high school football regular season and many teams are hoping to get a treat instead of a trick on Halloween to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The Many Tigers in Class 2A are currently the only team in Central Louisiana that is ranked number one in their class. However, Jena, Avoyelles, Rosepine, LaSalle and St. Mary’s all rank in the top 10 in their class.

The top 32 seeds make it into the playoffs.

Below is a list of where all our local schools rank in each class and how it compares to their previous week’s ratings. The power ratings list comes from Geaux Preps and is updated as of October 31.

CLASS 5A:

17 - Nat Central (7-2) - Down eight spots

19 - ASH (6-3) - Down seven spots

37 - Pineville (3-6) - Down two spots

CLASS 4A:

13 - Leesville (7-2) - Up one spot

29 - Tioga (3-6) - Down one spot

45 - Bolton (1-7) - Up one spot

50 - Peabody (0-9) - Same spot as last week

CLASS 3A:

9 - Jena (8-1) - Down one spot

16 - Grant (7-2) - Up eight spots

31 - Marksville (2-7) - Down two spots

33 - Buckeye (4-5) - Up five spots

39 - Pine Prairie (5-4) - Up four spots

CLASS 2A:

1 - Many (8-1) - Up one spot

3 - Avoyelles (8-1) - Same spot as last week

9 - Rosepine (8-1) - Up one spot

25 - Oakdale (5-4) - Down two spots

30 - Bunkie (3-5) - Up one spot

44 - Pickering (0-9) - Down one spot

CLASS 1A:

7 - LaSalle (7-2) - Up two spots

16 - Northwood-Lena (4-5) - Same spot as last week

19 - Block (1-8) - Up three spots

24 - Montgomery (1-8) - Down four spots

DIVISION III:

11 - Menard (1-8) - Same spot as last week

DIVISION IV:

8 - St. Mary’s (7-2) - Down three spots

