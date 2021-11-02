3 from Rosepine accused of sexual trafficking a child

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Three people from Rosepine have been arrested in an investigation that began in August 2021 involving the alleged sexual trafficking of a child under the age of 13.

According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, the victim in the case stated that the abuse had been ongoing and involved several individuals who engaged in sexual contact with her from the age of 8 to 11. She also indicated that the suspects engaged in the rampant use of illegal narcotics within the home. Furthermore, VPSO said they believe that the sexual contact was provided to individuals in exchange for monetary benefits or illegal narcotics. The victim said that there were incidents of physical violence perpetrated against her, as well as other children, within the home.

As a result of their investigation, VPSO said on November 1, Everett D. West, 41, Dina Guidry, 56, and Bobby Tisdale, 38, were taken into custody. VPSO said children were removed from the home by the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services and were relocated to a safe environment.

VPSO said the victim indicated that Guidry was present in the room on numerous occasions while she was being sexually assaulted. VPSO also obtained statements from other adults who indicated that Tisdale had offered the victim to them for the purpose of sexual contact. Detectives believe that other individuals have also been offered access to the child for illicit purposes and those persons should contact VPSO immediately.

West was arrested and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, one count of first-degree rape – victim under the age of 13 and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $400,000.

Guidry was arrested and charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of human trafficking, one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent or guardian, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and four counts of first-degree rape – victim under the age of 13. Her bond was set at $2,950,000.

Tisdale was arrested and charged with one count of human trafficking, four counts of first-degree rape – victim under the age of 13, one count of improper supervision of a minor by parent or guardian, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $3,100,000.

VPSO asks that anyone with any knowledge regarding this matter to contact Detective Jeff Price at 337-238-1311 or 337-238-7248.

The investigation into the systemic abuse of this child is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

