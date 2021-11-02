Advertisement

Alexandria woman sentenced for wire fraud from Montessori Educational Center

An Alexandria woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day for wire fraud.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Montessori Educational Center, Inc. (MEC) was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on wire fraud charges. She was also ordered to pay $121,600.50 in restitution.

Carlina Moore, 37, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty on August 4, 2021 to wire fraud. She was employed by the MEC as a bookkeeper from May 2018 to August 2020 and handled all in-house bookkeeping for them.

Court records said around August 25, 2020, the MEC administrator found a questionable transaction on their bank account, which prompted an investigation. It was discovered that Moore was embezzling funds from their account without their consent.

Moore admitted that she embezzled $121,600.50 from the MEC for her own personal gain.

The United States Secret Service investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker prosecuted the case.

