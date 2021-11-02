APD holds public safety meeting for District 2

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is having another public safety meeting tonight, this time for people living in District 2.

These are mainly areas off of South MacArthur Drive like Lee Street and Martin Park. The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at Frank O. Hunter Park. This public safety meeting is similar to one held a couple of weeks ago for residents of the Garden District. Police Chief Ronney Howard is there along with other officers to answer questions about keeping the community safe.

KALB’s Alex Orenczuk and Dylan Domangue are at the meeting with live updates:

