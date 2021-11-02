Advertisement

APD holds public safety meeting for District 2

District 2 residents at a public safety meeting put on by the Alexandria Police Department at...
District 2 residents at a public safety meeting put on by the Alexandria Police Department at Frank O. Hunter Park in Alexandria, La. on November 2, 2021.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is having another public safety meeting tonight, this time for people living in District 2.

These are mainly areas off of South MacArthur Drive like Lee Street and Martin Park. The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at Frank O. Hunter Park. This public safety meeting is similar to one held a couple of weeks ago for residents of the Garden District. Police Chief Ronney Howard is there along with other officers to answer questions about keeping the community safe.

KALB’s Alex Orenczuk and Dylan Domangue are at the meeting with live updates:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash claimed the life of Teresa Ann Morgan, 50, of Trout.
Pollock woman arrested for vehicular homicide
Tavis Thomas
Alexandria man arrested following Twin Bridges Road shooting
Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead
A driver from Florien was killed in a crash Monday morning.
Driver from Florien killed in Monday morning crash
Multiple arrests made in connection to Leesville vehicle fire

Latest News

LIVE Updates: RPSB votes to opt out of mask mandate
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
LSP: Houma officer fatally shoots man who charged at them with screwdriver
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
3 from Rosepine accused of sexual trafficking a child