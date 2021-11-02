Advertisement

Cenla schools represented in the high school volleyball playoffs

(Source: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA released the playoff brackets for high school volleyball, and two local schools will be chasing a state title.

On Wednesday, November 3, 14th seed Many will host 19th seed Thomas Jefferson in the Bi-District round in Division IV.

The following day, 17th seed Nat Central will be traveling to Slidell to take on 16th seed Northshore in the Bi-District round in Division I.

The volleyball playoffs will run through November 13 with the semis and finals being played in the Cajundome in Lafayette.

