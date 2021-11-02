Former Pres. Trump’s personal plane being serviced at Chennault International Airport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Pres. Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 is at Chennault International Airport to undergo maintenance, according to information from airport officials.

“The aircraft is being serviced at Chennault by one of our aviation tenants and is here for an undetermined amount of time,” Chennault officials said in a statement.

The airliner is immediately recognizable, with “TRUMP” emblazoned on its side and a giant “T” on the tail.

Trump, the 45th president of the United States, used the plane regularly while campaigning for president, but the plane has not been in service since he was elected in 2016, according to multiple news reports.

Trump released a statement in May about the future of the plane:

“Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies. It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!”

