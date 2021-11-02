Advertisement

LIVE Updates: Will the Rapides Parish School Board vote to opt out of mask mandate?

(Credit: FOX19 NOW)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is deciding on opting out of the mask mandate or keeping the “Parent Choice” quarantine option in place.

It’s a tough decision for the board to make after they just adopted the Parent Choice quarantine option exactly two weeks ago. That option gives parents the choice on whether to quarantine their children after being notified of their exposure to COVID-19. Just a week after the board adopted that, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he was lifting the mask mandate, with the exception of K-12 schools, but giving schools the option to opt-out of the mandate if they had proper CDC quarantine guidelines in place. The Parent Choice option doesn’t fall into those guidelines.

KALB’s Jojuana Phillips will have updates on that decision throughout the meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. Keep up with her tweets below as the meeting happens:

