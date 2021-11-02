LSUA clinches No. 3 seed in RRAC Tournament with shutout of Texas A&M-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Tx (LSUA) - The LSUA men’s soccer team captured the No. 3 seed in the Red River Athletic Conference as it earned a 2-0 shutout win against Texas A&M-San Antonio at the TAMUSA Soccer Field.

“We were able to go on the road and get the result we wanted,” LSUA Men’s Soccer Coach Michael Poropat said. “Now, we have to get ready for the conference tournament.”

The conference tournament for LSUA (9-5-2 overall, 7-2-2 RRAC) will begin on Saturday, as it hosts Huston-Tillotson in the first round. Last season, as the No. 4 seed, the Generals won three in a row, earning three shutouts to win the RRAC Tournament title.

Danny Stevens scored in the fourth minute to start the Generals off on the right foot in a busy first half.

Stevens, a sophomore from Lichfield, United Kingdom, scored his third of the season to go along with his six assists. His 17 total career points are just outside the top 10. One more point will tie Mackenzie Young and Brian Okpala for 10th place on the all-time program scoring list.

His goal was assisted by O’Neal Edward, his second of the season for six total points.

He briefly tied Alessandro Felizzola Abello for the scoring lead on the team before Felizzola re-gained the team lead in points with a second half goal that let the Generals breathe a bit easier and gave LSUA a two-goal advantage.

Felizzola, a junior from Barranquilla, Colombia, tallied his sixth goal of the season, which is tied for third in program history. One more goal this season and he ties Young and Pedro Dias’ seven goals in 2018 for the most goals in program history for a single season.

His 14 total points this season are tied for sixth for a single season for a school history.

While LSUA held a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Generals dominated the first half in every category except for the scoreboard. The Generals attempted a whopping 19 shots in the first 45 minutes, out-shooting TAMUSA 19-1.

Manuel Concetti, a freshman from Olivos, Buenos Aires, Argentina, collected seven shots in the first half, while Stevens attempted four shots.

Felizzola also attempted two of his three shots in the first half, with his goal his lone shot in the final 45 minutes.

In the second half, the Jaguars defense tightened up, only surrendering four shots to LSUA, but Felizzola Abello found the back of the net to give the Generals breathing room.

The LSUA defense was fantastic all afternoon, allowing just two shot attempts, both of which were saved by Luke Aspinall-Stanton, collecting his first career save.

TAMUSA (1-9-2, 1-8-2) wraps up its first season in program history. It ends the season on a four-match losing streak, scoring one goal, but the Jaguars have room for optimism moving forward.

One of those reasons is freshman Jaden Pharris, the Jaguars leading scorer, who attempted both shots for TAMUSA.

The Generals begin the RRAC Tournament with a visit from UHT on Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner heads to Texarkana for the semifinals of the conference tournament at Eagle Field on Nov. 11 with the championship taking place on Nov. 13.

