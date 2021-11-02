Advertisement

SafeWise study: Alexandria most dangerous college town in the country

City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that Alexandria, Louisiana has seen an uptick in crime.

Researchers at safewise.com have been looking at crime data to help potential college students find safe places to study. As they analyzed the data from around the country, they found that Alexandria made the list as the number one most dangerous college town in America.

Another Louisiana town, Monroe, made number four on the list.

Both Alexandria and Monroe reported some of the highest violent and property crime rates out of all the towns that SafeWise analyzed.

SafeWise rankings of the 5 most dangerous college towns in the US and the schools they are home to:

  1. Alexandria, LA (Louisiana State University-Alexandria)
  2. Memphis, TN (University of Memphis)
  3. Springfield, MO (Missouri State University-Springfield)
  4. Monroe, LA (University of Louisiana at Monroe)
  5. Detroit, MI (Wayne State University)

What makes Alexandria and Monroe two of America’s most dangerous college towns?

  • Alexandria’s violent crime rate is 15.7 incidents per 1,000 residents, nearly 5 times higher than the national average (3.7). The town’s property crime rate is 89.6, more than 4 times higher than the national average (21.1).
  • Monroe’s violent crime rate (17.7) was even higher than Alexandria’s, but its property crime rate was lower at 65.8.
  • Your risk of being a victim of a violent crime in Alexandria, Louisiana? Nearly 1 in 64. And your risk of being a victim of a property crime? 1 in 11.
  • There were 9 incidents of murder and non-negligent manslaughter in Alexandria last year. Meanwhile, there were 3,056 incidents of larceny-theft, 892 reported burglaries, and 232 motor vehicle thefts.

Read the full report here: safewise.com/blog/safest-college-towns-america/

