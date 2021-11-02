Saints withstand QB concerns to be favorites over the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL, but that hasn’t swayed the bettors confidence in the Black and Gold.

The Saints are 6-point favorites over the Falcons on Sunday. You can watch the game on FOX 8 at 12 p.m.

New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall on the season. At the Caesars Superdome, the Saints are 1-1 against the number.

Atlanta is 3-4 against the spread and overall record.

