Saints withstand QB concerns to be favorites over the Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL, but that hasn’t swayed the bettors confidence in the Black and Gold.

The Saints are 6-point favorites over the Falcons on Sunday. You can watch the game on FOX 8 at 12 p.m.

New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall on the season. At the Caesars Superdome, the Saints are 1-1 against the number.

Atlanta is 3-4 against the spread and overall record.

