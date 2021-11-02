Advertisement

Todd Urbina new Head Tennis Coach at Holy Savior Menard

Todd Urbina
By HSM
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (HSM) - With more than a decade of prior experience at the helm of the Eagle Tennis Program, Holy Savior Menard has announced the return of Todd Urbina as the Head Tennis Coach for the 2021-22 LHSAA season.

In addition to his previous 11-year stint as HSM’s Head Tennis Coach, Urbina has spent the past 5 years as an assistant tennis coach at LSUA.

“His wealth of experience and knowledge will bring so much to our tennis team,” said Director of Athletics David Perkins.

As the father of three Eagle alumni, Coach Urbina brings more than his tennis expertise to the table.

“When looking to add to our Holy Savior Menard family, it’s such a bonus to bring someone (back) on board that already knows, and believes in, our culture,” said Principal Chris Gatlin. “There’s little doubt that we are thrilled to have Todd back as an Eagle!”

