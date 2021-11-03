Advertisement

After deadly evacuation, 7 La. nursing homes will remain shuttered for months

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are investigating the deaths of four nursing home residents who were evacuated to at a facility due to Hurricane Ida.(WVUE FOX 8)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seven shuttered nursing homes across Louisiana will remain closed for at least 12 months, as the operator fights to have his licenses reinstated.

Investigators from the Louisiana Department of Health blame the operator of those facilities, Bob Dean, for leading a deadly storm evacuation to a warehouse in Independence. Five of those deaths have been linked to Hurricane Ida.

Dean’s attorney, John McLindon, told WAFB Wednesday, November 3, that a research and interview process called pre-trial discovery will take a year to complete at the earliest.

McLindon, who is appealing the state’s decision on Dean’s behalf, argues last-minute changes in the storm’s trajectory created staffing shortages and the so-called “cramped” conditions residents reported.

McLindon also noted the state’s health department approved the evacuation plans before the storm’s arrival.

In addition to losing the licenses to operate, Medicaid provider agreements were cut for Dean’s seven nursing homes which include:

  1. Maison DeVille Nursing Home-Houma
  2. Maison DeVille Nursing Home-Harvey
  3. Maison Orleans Health Care of New Orleans
  4. 4Park Place Healthcare in Jefferson Parish
  5. River Palms Nursing & Rehab in Orleans Parish
  6. South Lafourche Nursing & Rehab
  7. West Jefferson Health Care Center

State and federal law enforcement officials are also investigating, after swarming the warehouse in September to pull more than 800 evacuees out.

Family members of residents at those homes and several staffers are also involved in ongoing legal disputes against Dean.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

