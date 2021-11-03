APD holds community safety meeting for District 3

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department hosted a public safety meeting for the residents of District 3 on Tuesday, November 2.

The crowd at the meeting at the gym at Frank O. Hunter Park was very different than the last safety meeting held on Oct. 19 for the Garden District. Only about a dozen people showed up at this meeting. One possible reason for the low attendance is that the flyer put out by APD had the wrong district listed for the meeting. This meeting was for District 3 and the one on Nov. 16 will be for District 2, but the districts were switched on the flyer given out.

District 3 City Councilwoman Cynthia Perry gave her thoughts on the lack of participation from the community.

“I think next time the better solution would be to get some flyers and go door to door like I was campaigning. A lot of people are going to tell me they didn’t know about it, and they may not have known about it, but I think, just like I suggested, we get flyers and we go door to door and we let people know that APD is working with us, trying to find out what our concerns are so they can help us with those concerns.”

Still, those that were there had the chance to ask APD Chief Ronney Howard and other officers questions about crime in their neighborhood. Questions ranged from how officers respond to shots fired reports, to writing citations for individuals riding four-wheelers without helmets. There were also several questions surrounding afterschool youth programming and public land use issues, but those are dealt with by the Alexandria City Council and Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration.

The mayor was not at the meeting to give his thoughts on those questions. He also did not attend the last public safety meeting for the Garden District. When KALB asked Mayor Hall after the last meeting on why he did not attend, he said the city would be planning events like that public safety meeting in the future that he would attend.

