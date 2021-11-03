From bad to worse: Pelicans breakout rookie Herb Jones out with concussion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wheels came off of the Pelicans’ (1-7) season before it even began with Zion out with injury and now breakout rookie Herb Jones may be out for an undetermined amount of time with a concussion.

The injury occurred in Tuesday’s loss to Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns 112-100 due to friendly fire from center Jonas Valančiūnas’s elbow to his head.

“Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Jones must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury,” said a team source. “The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming full basketball activities. There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.”

Despite the team’s lack of winning, Jones has been one of the brightest narratives to come out of the current season. With so many players out with injury, Jones got a chance to start in the second game of the season and has shined well, often taking on the defensive assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player.

The forward, who is a second-round pick out of Alabama, was a part of a Pelican attack that built a 20-point point lead over the Suns in the first half on Tuesday. Without Jones, the Pelicans’ defense suffered and the team failed to capitalize and close the game out for a win.

Jones is averaging 6 ppg and 2.3 rpg.

