Advertisement

From bad to worse: Pelicans breakout rookie Herb Jones out with concussion

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he chases down an inbound pass in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Hawks won 102-99. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wheels came off of the Pelicans’ (1-7) season before it even began with Zion out with injury and now breakout rookie Herb Jones may be out for an undetermined amount of time with a concussion.

The injury occurred in Tuesday’s loss to Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns 112-100 due to friendly fire from center Jonas Valančiūnas’s elbow to his head.

“Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Jones must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury,” said a team source. “The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming full basketball activities. There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.”

Despite the team’s lack of winning, Jones has been one of the brightest narratives to come out of the current season. With so many players out with injury, Jones got a chance to start in the second game of the season and has shined well, often taking on the defensive assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player.

The forward, who is a second-round pick out of Alabama, was a part of a Pelican attack that built a 20-point point lead over the Suns in the first half on Tuesday. Without Jones, the Pelicans’ defense suffered and the team failed to capitalize and close the game out for a win.

Jones is averaging 6 ppg and 2.3 rpg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alexandria woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day for wire fraud.
Alexandria woman sentenced for wire fraud from Montessori Educational Center
City of Alexandria
SafeWise study: Alexandria most dangerous college town in the country
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
3 from Rosepine accused of sexual trafficking a child
A gas pump in Leesville, La. on November 1, 2021.
Vernon Parish business owners report missing fuel grade indicators

Latest News

LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
2021 NBA Draft: LSU guard Cam Thomas selected No.27 overall by the Nets
Ziaire Williams reacts after being selected tenth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during...
Pelicans pick Ziaire Williams for Grizzlies at No. 10
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Virginia's Trey Murphy III (25) heads back down court...
Pelicans set to receive No. 17 draft pick Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Pelicans’ Hayes allegedly shoved officer before being tased after domestic disturbance
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday,...
Pelicans looking to add six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry in free agency, per source