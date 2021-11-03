On the ballot: flood control and fund reallocation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Of the four constitutional amendments on the ballot for the Fall 2021 elections, Amendments #3 and #4 are lesser-known and might be harder to understand.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT #3 - Taxing Authority for New Levee Districts

“Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection?”

A “yes” vote would allow the board of the levee districts that were created after 2006 to raise up to a 5 mill property tax without voter approval.

A “no” vote would continue to require levee districts to get approval to impose a property tax.

Flood control is a big issue on the ballot, especially for south Louisiana parishes, as annual hurricanes continue to devastate the coast. So, legislators are looking to make it easier for levee districts to reinforce their areas, but that will require a tax.

Of the eight levee districts, five do not give district boards the ability to implement a 5-mill property tax by the sole vote of the board. Instead, the boards must have district voter approval, unlike levee districts created before January 1, 2006.

The five levee districts which will be impacted by Amendment #3 if passed include:

Chenier Plain Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority

Iberia Parish Levee Hurricane and Conservation District

Squirrel Run Levee and Drainage District

St. Tammany Levee Drainage and Conservation District

Tangipahoa Levee District.

It is important to note that Amendment #3 will only go into effect in districts voting in favor of the change and if voters statewide vote that way, as well.

Those opposed to the change said the levee boards should have to make their case to their constituents. If they don’t get the approval of voters in their district, they said levee boards should look to private fundraising and government backing.

Those arguing for the change, though, said it’s not always possible to call for an election when necessary. Plus, the current exclusion of the five levee districts from board votes is unfair, and improvements that could be made would benefit neighboring districts.

Proposed Amendment #4 deals with access to funds in a year with a budget deficit.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT #4 - Increase Limit on Funding Reductions and Redirections During Budget Deficits

“Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent?”

A “yes” vote would increase the amount of funds from 5% to 10% that can be redirected to fix a state budget deficit.

A “no” vote would keep the current 5% limit.

The state constitution requires a balanced budget. So, what happens when there is not enough revenue to offset a deficit? Legislators must look to other places for funding, which typically include higher education and healthcare.

“Those are the first two buckets that we have to go to as a state during times of a large budget deficit,” said District 14 Representative Michael Echols.

The governor will often dig into those funds when they can no longer take from dedicated funds. Right now, the cap on tapping into dedicated funds is set at 5%. If passed, this proposed amendment would raise that cap to 10%, which will allow legislators to access about $4 million dollars in times of a budget deficit.

Those opposed to this change said the whole point of dedicated funds is to maintain the integrity of important state programs. On the other hand, those in support said it would allow for budget cuts to be fairer across the state financial landscape.

“So, instead of higher ed taking a 30 percent or 40 percent cut across the board, we can now look across our entire budget from these funds that are protected,” explained Echols. “I think that’s responsible. If I’m a business owner, and I’m having a tough year, I need to look at the entire picture, not just a set of two areas to take the brunt of all these budget deficits. So, this is a simple budget tool. Constitutional Amendment #4, I think, is a smart business decision to help create flexibility.”

Both bills associated with the two amendments passed virtually uncontested in the House of Representatives and Senate.

Senate Bill 87, correlating with proposed Amendment #3, passed in the Senate 36-0 and in the House 81-10. The measure was then passed again in the Senate, approving changes made in the House, 37-0.

House Bill 487, correlating with proposed Amendment #4, passed in the House 91-0 and in the Senate 36-1. The House then passed the measure again, approving changes made in the Senate, 94-0.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.