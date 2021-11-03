Crime Stoppers: APD trying to solve Oct. 19 drive-by shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a drive-by shooting from October.

It was Oct. 19, 2021, just before 2:30 p.m. outside of a home on Chester Street.

According to Alexandria Police, a 16-year-old girl had just gotten into her car when another vehicle started shooting. The teen told police the bullets headed for her car and toward the home.

“When she heard the gunshots, she drove away and turned on to Taft Street and then pulled into a driveway there, thinking she was getting away from the vehicle,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department.

But, the bullets didn’t stop.

“The vehicle continued shooting, but then it drove on,” said Lt. Windham. “When she got out of her vehicle, she realized then that she had been hit in the hairline area of her skull. It was like a graze.”

Police said the girl was treated by EMS on the scene. The case has been tough for them to solve, because they don’t have a description of the vehicle and the person who was shooting. Police also said, by the time they got to the house where the shooting started, witnesses had left.

“She had no idea who was doing the shooting,” Lt. Windham said. “There were several people in the yard there at the residence on Chester. So, she doesn’t know if maybe the suspect vehicle and the suspects inside of the vehicle were actually shooting at the people there and she just got caught in the crossfire.”

Police are looking for tips. Maybe you saw something or heard something? Or, maybe you caught a license plate.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria Police solve this shooting, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

