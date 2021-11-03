Ford mandates vaccines for employees

(NBC News) - The Ford Motor Company is the latest major corporation to mandate employees be vaccinated for COVID-19.

CNBC reported that on Tuesday, November 2, the company sent a message to its 32,000 salaried employees, which said they must be vaccinated by December 8, or they will face unpaid leave for 30 days. It’s not clear what will happen after the 30 days.

Religious and medical exemptions will be considered, according to a company spokeswoman.

The emailed statement said in part:

“The health and safety of our workforce remain our top priority, and we have been very encouraged by the support of our employees to comply with our protocols, including the more than 84% of U.S. salaried employees who are already vaccinated.”

The statement said the mandate is in line with federal contractor guidelines.

The United Auto Workers Union has encouraged members to get vaccinated, but has not supported vaccine mandates for workers.

