Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to moderate panel on climate change Wednesday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Gov. Edwards will moderate the Onward and Upward: State and Federal Collaboration to Confront the Climate Crisis panel discussion beginning at 7:30 a.m. CST.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PANEL LIVE

The panel will include Special Climate Envoy John Kerry, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alexandria woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day for wire fraud.
Alexandria woman sentenced for wire fraud from Montessori Educational Center
City of Alexandria
SafeWise study: Alexandria most dangerous college town in the country
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
3 from Rosepine accused of sexual trafficking a child
A gas pump in Leesville, La. on November 1, 2021.
Vernon Parish business owners report missing fuel grade indicators

Latest News

Louisiana Christian University logo
Louisiana College to be renamed ‘Louisiana Christian University’
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
PLEDGE KIDS 11/3/21
PLEDGE KIDS: 11/3/21
LUNCH KID 11/3/21
LUNCH KID: HEIDI 11/3/21