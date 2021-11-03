Advertisement

Grant Parish School Board votes to opt out of mask mandate

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish School Board voted on Tuesday, November 2 to opt-out of having a mask mandate.

This will be effective in Grant Parish public schools starting Wednesday, November 3.

Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said they will adhere to the following protocols:

  1. The use of cloth face coverings by students and employees is highly recommended, but the decision as to their use is left to the discretion of the parent and employee.
  2. Per the Presidential proclamation, cloth face coverings shall continue to be worn on all school buses.
  3. All quarantine decisions for students and employees shall be governed by LDH guidelines.
  4. All other COVID protocols shall remain in place.

