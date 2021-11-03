Grant Parish School Board votes to opt out of mask mandate
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish School Board voted on Tuesday, November 2 to opt-out of having a mask mandate.
This will be effective in Grant Parish public schools starting Wednesday, November 3.
Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said they will adhere to the following protocols:
- The use of cloth face coverings by students and employees is highly recommended, but the decision as to their use is left to the discretion of the parent and employee.
- Per the Presidential proclamation, cloth face coverings shall continue to be worn on all school buses.
- All quarantine decisions for students and employees shall be governed by LDH guidelines.
- All other COVID protocols shall remain in place.
