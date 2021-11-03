A look at the Rapides Parish Police Jury District I candidates

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The District I Rapides Parish Police Jury position is up for election this November.

The seat was previously held by Scott Perry Jr., who passed away back in February. He served on the police jury for over 30 years. Since then, his wife, Dorris Perry, has served as the interim District I Police Juror. Two people are running for the spot: June Johnson Davis and Jay Scott.

Davis is a retired federal employee with the Department of Agriculture and is now a substitute teacher. She said it’s her resourcefulness and communication skills that will help improve the parish, should she be elected.

“If the people choose to elect me, and I do hope that they do, I feel like I would be a very good resource to be a part of the team. On the police jury, I think I have the skills, again, that would require communicating the needs of the people and what we can do to solve some of the problems we have in our community,” said Davis.

Jay Scott ran for this seat the last time it was up for election. Scott runs his own business and said he will focus on the youth in the parish to help deter crime.

“I’m willing to teach those who are coming back and fix the problems that we have with the crime being heavy outside. The community is failing, we’re dying in Alexandria. So, I know greatness comes from a helping hand, so I know it, I see it, I can talk about it, I can help out both parish and city officers get the crime off the streets, to get the guns off the streets,” said Scott.

Early voting has already begun for this election and will go until Saturday, Nov. 6. Election day is set for Saturday, Nov. 13.

See our full interviews with the candidates below. These are the questions asked:

What skills and traits do you have that make you a good candidate for the Police Jury? What motivated you to run for the Police Jury District I seat? If elected, how would you as a Police Juror help make Rapides Parish better? What are the main issues you would like to address in the Parish? The district encompasses areas like the Garden District and the Airpark, are there some specific issues in those areas that you want to address?

Full Interview with June Johnson Davis

Full Interview with Jay Scott

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.