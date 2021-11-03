Advertisement

Louisiana to receive 148K coronavirus vaccine doses for kids

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top public health official said the state expects to receive 148,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine.

But, the doses are trickling into the state across three shipments and may not be immediately available through health care providers.

Dr. Joe Kanter with the state health department said he expects all of Louisiana’s vaccine providers will have gotten their doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children by early next week.

That will be enough shots to cover 35% of the state’s 420,000 children between ages 5 and 11.

More than 450 clinics, pharmacies and other health providers are signed up to distribute the shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alexandria woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day for wire fraud.
Alexandria woman sentenced for wire fraud from Montessori Educational Center
City of Alexandria
SafeWise study: Alexandria most dangerous college town in the country
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
3 from Rosepine accused of sexual trafficking a child
RPSB votes to opt out of mask mandate

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Free flu shots for Grant Parish area residents on Oct. 29
Box of masks
Local Schools: Who is opting out of the mask mandate?