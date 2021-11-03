Advertisement

Man pleads not guilty to killing state trooper, woman

Matthew Mire
Matthew Mire(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed a state trooper and a woman during a multi-parish crime spree last month.

Authorities say Matthew Mire ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert while he sat in his patrol car writing reports at an intersection in Prairieville, La.

Mire is then accused of shooting two people at a house less than a mile away. One woman was killed, according to investigators.

Mire was indicted by an Ascension Parish jury on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and other charges on Oct. 14.

Mire could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

