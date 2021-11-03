North 16th St. Bridge expected to be complete in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The question that many Alexandria residents have been asking for over six years now is when will the North 16th St. Bridge be complete?

At the city council meeting on Tuesday, November 2, a clear answer was finally given.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 for a project that will cost $2 million to replace the bridge that has been completely out of service.

The City of Alexandria will pay 20% of the project, which will be around $400,000, while the other 80% will be matched by the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

This project is expected to take 18 months to complete and should be back open in the Fall of 2023. Opening the bridge back up will help solve the inconvenience for travel, bus routes and garbage pickups in that area.

“To be able to get 80% of the cost and save the citizens from that cost was a wonderful win,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “It’s certainly a win for that community over there to be able to put that bridge back in operation.”

There is no word yet on a timetable for the Tulane Ave. Bridge that was closed down back on October 26 due to safety.

