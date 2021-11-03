Advertisement

OBJ’s future in Cleveland unsure; Saints showed interest

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tensions are high in Cleveland and with the recent news that the New Orleans Saints’ No. 1 wide receiver will not return this season, the question begs - is an OBJ homecoming on the horizon?

Former Isidore Newman and LSU star, Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Wednesday. The team cited a “non-injury-related personal matter.” Sources say Beckham was ready to practice as usual and was informed of the decision before he left his house.

Beckham has been battling injuries for the better part of the last two seasons. Currently, he’s playing through two injured shoulders. Cleveland’s passing game has struggled in recent weeks and the team has fallen to 4-4 with 27th ranked Baker Mayfield under center. Beckham ranks 151 in the NFL in receptions per target and 139 in receptions per route run.

As the trade deadline approached Tuesday, OBJ’s father posted comments on social media criticizing Mayfield.

Beckham’s dad posted a video on Instagram highlighting times when Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to OBJ when he was open.

The Saints reportedly discussed trading for Beckham, but no deal was reached by Tuesday’s deadline.

Wednesday morning, Saints WR Michael Thomas announced a setback in his rehabilitation process that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Saints coach Sean Payton says Thomas had been “working his tail off” before recent scans showed that he might have to have another procedure done.

“I think this isn’t anything he can control,” Payton said.

Thomas underwent surgery in June to repair multiple ligaments in his left ankle -- an injury that he initially suffered in Week 1 of the 2020 season and battled throughout that entire year. He was initially expected to return in October.

More: Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season

“I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested,” Thomas tweeted. “Since [the June ankle surgery], the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players OBJ “is essentially not on the team right now.”

Stefanski says Odell’s agent and Browns General Manager Andrew Berry are discussing the next steps, according to ESPN. When asked if the “Odell situation” could be repaired, Stefanski dodged the question and turned the conversation back to Wednesday’s practice.

Stefanski says he has not spoken to Beckham in the last 24 hours.

It’s possible OBJ could ask for his release, at which point the Saints could make a claim for him.

If the Browns were to release Beckham, he would be subject to waivers, and any team claiming him would be responsible for paying $7.25 million in guaranteed salary he’s owed this year. That figure drops by around $805,000 per week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alexandria woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day for wire fraud.
Alexandria woman sentenced for wire fraud from Montessori Educational Center
City of Alexandria
SafeWise study: Alexandria most dangerous college town in the country
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
3 from Rosepine accused of sexual trafficking a child
A gas pump in Leesville, La. on November 1, 2021.
Vernon Parish business owners report missing fuel grade indicators

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says
The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs.
Saints recover from Winston injury, beat Super Bowl champ Bucs
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback