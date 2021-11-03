Advertisement

REPORT: Taysom Hill listed as ‘limited’ in practice after returning from concussion

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) points during the team's NFL football training...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) points during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Times-Picayune | The Advocate )
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, Nov. 3 after returning from concussion protocol, according to a report from ESPN’s NFL reporter Mike Triplett.

Hill did not play Sunday, Oct. 31 in the Saints win over their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (groin), defensive end Payton Turner (calf), and running back Dwayne Washington (neck) were also limited in practice Wednesday, according to Triplett.

Triplett also reported the following Saints players did not practice Wednesday due to injury:

Safety Malcolm Jenkins (knee), defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder), and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hamstring).

The Saints host another NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons, at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Ceasars Superdome.

