REPORT: Taysom Hill listed as ‘limited’ in practice after returning from concussion
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, Nov. 3 after returning from concussion protocol, according to a report from ESPN’s NFL reporter Mike Triplett.
Hill did not play Sunday, Oct. 31 in the Saints win over their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (groin), defensive end Payton Turner (calf), and running back Dwayne Washington (neck) were also limited in practice Wednesday, according to Triplett.
RELATED SAINTS STORIES:
- Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season
- OBJ’s future in Cleveland unsure; Saints showed interest
- Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
- Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says
Triplett also reported the following Saints players did not practice Wednesday due to injury:
Safety Malcolm Jenkins (knee), defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder), and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hamstring).
The Saints host another NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons, at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Ceasars Superdome.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.