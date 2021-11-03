Closures on Basin Bridge back up traffic on I-10 West Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic was backed up early Wednesday afternoon for several miles on I-10 West on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a crash and subsequent closures.

The crash, which happened shortly before 12:15 p.m., initially shut down all of I-10 West at mile marker 126.

Crews later shut down I-10 West at mile marker 127 around 1:10 p.m.

I-10 West is now open at Whiskey Bay. Traffic congestion is minimal at this time, officials say.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 127 (Whiskey Bay). Congestion remains minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 3, 2021

