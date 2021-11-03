Advertisement

What is Louisiana’s favorite Thanksgiving side?

If you guessed crescent rolls, that’s very yum, but also very wrong.
A map of each state's favorite Thanksgiving side, based on Google searches.
A map of each state's favorite Thanksgiving side, based on Google searches.(Credit: Zippia)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Everyone’s taste is different. But, based on a little study of Google searches, apparently, most people in Louisiana can agree on one thing: good ol’ cornbread dressing.

After analyzing Google searches, Zippia, a resource site for job seekers, was able to determine what appears to be the favored Thanksgiving side in each state in the country. And, it appears we like our cornbread dressing down here.

The most favored one across the nation appears to be mashed potatoes. We can’t complain about that either.

Check out the map from Zippia above, which shows each state’s favorite!

