Cenla hospitals address plans for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Signs for Rapides Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in...
Signs for Rapides Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hospitals in Central Louisiana have released statements regarding their plans to address the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Workers at health care facilities that treat Medicaid and Medicare patients must be fully vaccinated by January 4, and there’s no weekly testing option for those workers. However, they can ask for religious or medical exemptions.

In a statement, Rapides Regional Medical Center said the hospital is assessing the details of the vaccine mandate. Once more information becomes available, they’ll share their plan.

CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital said they are currently reviewing the new guidelines and will be working with their providers to ensure compliance.

