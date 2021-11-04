Cenla hospitals address plans for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hospitals in Central Louisiana have released statements regarding their plans to address the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Workers at health care facilities that treat Medicaid and Medicare patients must be fully vaccinated by January 4, and there’s no weekly testing option for those workers. However, they can ask for religious or medical exemptions.

In a statement, Rapides Regional Medical Center said the hospital is assessing the details of the vaccine mandate. Once more information becomes available, they’ll share their plan.

“Rapides Regional Medical Center is aware of the White House announcement today, implementing COVID vaccine and testing mandates. At this time, we are assessing the details. Once more information becomes available, we will communicate our plan.”

CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital said they are currently reviewing the new guidelines and will be working with their providers to ensure compliance.

“CHRISTUS Health is reviewing the newly released rules issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, as well as other applicable laws.”

