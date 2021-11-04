Children’s vaccines expected to arrive in Cenla soon

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a recommendation for 5 to 11-year-olds to be vaccinated with a lower dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Shipments for the children’s vaccine have not made it to Central Louisiana yet, but are expected to be available next week. When the vaccines arrive in Central Louisiana, they will be available at most pharmacies and health care providers, as well as all health units in the region.

Parents wanting to vaccinate their 5 to 11-year-olds are encouraged to call and make an appointment with the Office of Public Health, as there are no drive-through options for this age group.

The dose for kids aged 5 to 11 is a third of the adult dose.

Dr. Holcombe, Region Six Office of Public Health Director, said it is safe and effective. Also, children will need a signed consent form if they are not with their parents or legal guardian.

Children receiving their first dose are eligible to receive $100 through Louisiana’s “Shot for a 100″ campaign.

