City of Alexandria to host Veterans Memorial Tribute Service

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria will host a Veterans Memorial Tribute Service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Convention Hall inside Alexandria City Hall, located at 915 Third Street. The public and local veterans are invited to attend the ceremony.

“We are grateful for the service of our veterans, in all branches of the armed services,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “Every year on Veterans Day we pause to honor the dedication and sacrifices made by these brave men and women. I encourage all local veterans to join us so that we may pay tribute to your service.”

In addition to the City of Alexandria, The Veterans Memorial Tribute Service is presented by the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana, the Alexandria Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Louisiana National Guard Museums.

Local veteran Richard Hare worked with city leaders and the Exchange Club to launch the annual event in 2009. The tribute service includes remarks from current military leaders, a wreath presentation and the playing of Taps in honor of veterans who lost their lives in service to our country.

In addition to hosting the annual Veterans Memorial Tribute Service, the City of Alexandria is home to the Alexandria Veterans Memorial Plaza, located on the patio of City Hall. The plaza was dedicated on Nov. 11, 1999, in memory of former Alexandria City Councilman Bob Lawrence and features the insignia of each branch of the United States armed services – U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The plaza also features a sculpture by local artist Morris Taft Thomas with wings representing the five branches of the armed services.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.