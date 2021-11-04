Advertisement

Former firefighter arrested for 4th time; accused of sex crimes against animals and person with a disability

Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have...
Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing an animal and sexually molesting someone with a physical or mental disability.(BPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Bogalusa firefighter has been arrested for sex crimes for the fourth time this year.

On Nov. 2, police arrested Brandon Applewhite on suspicion of sexually abusing an animal and sexually molesting a person with a physical or mental disability.

Applewhite was arrested twice in May and once in September. Each time, he was booked on forcible rape charges and posted bond.

The sheriff’s office says several women have come forward with accusations against Applewhite.

Police say their investigation uncovered evidence of another crime involving an accomplice named Angela Austin.

Austin was arrested at a St. Tammany Parish nursing home where she is employed.

She also faces charges of sexual abuse of an animal and molestation of a person with a disability.

