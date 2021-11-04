Advertisement

KALB announces Rachael Penton as Chief Meteorologist

Penton will lead the First Alert Storm Team
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rachael Penton has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist at KALB. She will take over the 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. weekday newscasts at the Gray Television owned station.

“I am honored and excited to be leading the next generation of the First Alert Storm Team forward,” Penton said. “As the only source of on-air weather information in central Louisiana, our weather team plays a crucial role in keeping central Louisiana safe from impending severe weather. My goal is to break down the complicated science of meteorology and explain it in a way that’s easy for anyone to understand, conveying the most accurate weather information to the public. I am also looking forward to serving as a role model for local students in our brand new First Alert Weather Lab outreach program.”

“As we at KALB begin to create a new culture within our station, and within the Central Louisiana community, I am pleased and honored to announce that Rachael Penton will be the first piece of that new foundation,” said Vice President and General Manager Herb Bruce. “She will be our voice for weather as we continue to strive for excellence in weather coverage that saves lives.”

“It’s great to see someone who started their career here at KALB come back to Alexandria, now in a spot leading the weather team,” said News Director Allie Purser. “Rachael has so many skills that are invaluable to our station, and I’m excited to see what she does next as Chief Meteorologist.”

Penton graduated from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. She also holds a Master of Science in Geoscience from Mississippi State University and has earned the distinction of Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the American Meteorological Society. Penton has previously worked at television stations in Baton Rouge, Anchorage, Alaska, and Columbus, Ohio. She is also an FAA certified drone pilot and was named 2020 Reporter of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

Penton succeeds Chief Meteorologist Tom Konvicka, who was with the station for more than three decades.

