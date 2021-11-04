Advertisement

LCU Wildcats will not be fooled about the Lyon’s record

College Football
LCU looks to keep the win streak rolling.
LCU looks to keep the win streak rolling.(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After being the underdogs in last week’s win against Langton University, the Louisiana Christian University Wildcats are on the other side of things, being favored in their matchup against Lyon College.

LCU is 3-6 on the season and looking to add to the win column against the 1-7 Scots. This is a rare time where the Wildcats will be favored to win a game in the 2021 season.

Coach Andrew Maddox knows last week was huge to upset an undefeated conference opponent. But, in reality, the Wildcats may have more wins on paper but these two teams aren’t that much different.

“They have won one game this year, but they play very hard and we are kind of alike in trying to figure how to win football games,” Coach Maddox said. “This year, we may have a couple of more wins, but we are not that much different. They just got a new coach this year, and they are a good team. We are not going to take them lightly on Saturday. We will be ready to rock and roll.”

LCU will be on the road against Lyon College. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 6.

