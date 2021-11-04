Netflix launches series-inspired games in mobile app

(CNN) - The games have begun at Netflix. The streaming service has launched its new mobile gaming platform.

Netflix subscribers just need to log onto the app on an Android device. There’s a dedicated section where you can select a game to download and play.

Right now, the library only includes five games. They are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

Mobile gaming is only available on Android devices. Netflix said iOS support is coming soon.

