Netflix launches series-inspired games in mobile app
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The games have begun at Netflix. The streaming service has launched its new mobile gaming platform.
Netflix subscribers just need to log onto the app on an Android device. There’s a dedicated section where you can select a game to download and play.
Right now, the library only includes five games. They are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.
Mobile gaming is only available on Android devices. Netflix said iOS support is coming soon.
