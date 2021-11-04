Advertisement

Pineville man charged with 119 counts of ‘trafficking children for sexual purposes’

Roger Hogue
Roger Hogue(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man is facing upwards of 200 sex charges after an investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to RPSO, Roger Hogue, 54, faces 119 counts of “trafficking children for sexual purposes,” 116 counts of “sodomy - crimes against nature” and four counts of “third-degree rape.”

According to jail booking information, his bond has been set at $635,000.

RPSO said detectives are still working on their investigation and expect to release full details on November 5.

