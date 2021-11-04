MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Police name suspect in triple homicide, victims include 12-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in connection to a triple homicide on the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 4.

Barry Rigsby, 36, faces three charges of second-degree murder. A manhunt is underway at this time, and law enforcement officers are asking for Rigsby to turn himself in immediately.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of W. 82nd Street. That’s in the West Cedar Grove area of Shreveport.

Police say a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death. One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

Police are searching for a 2016 Dodge Journey, such as the one above. The vehicle may be either burgundy or red in color. (Wikipedia/Creative Commons License | Wikipedia)

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history. Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling down south.

“Just call CrimeStoppers,” O’Glee said. “I believe it’s 673-7373, and just give them any information you may have. If you see, we advise not to approach the vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous . So not to approach it, give us a call or your local, if he’s headed down south, your local law enforcement.”

