MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Police name suspect in triple homicide, victims include 12-year-old
Police say they are searching for a male suspect possibly driving a 2016 Dodge Journey
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in connection to a triple homicide on the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 4.
Barry Rigsby, 36, faces three charges of second-degree murder. A manhunt is underway at this time, and law enforcement officers are asking for Rigsby to turn himself in immediately.
Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of W. 82nd Street. That’s in the West Cedar Grove area of Shreveport.
Police say a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death. One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.
Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.
“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”
The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history. Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling down south.
“Just call CrimeStoppers,” O’Glee said. “I believe it’s 673-7373, and just give them any information you may have. If you see, we advise not to approach the vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous. So not to approach it, give us a call or your local, if he’s headed down south, your local law enforcement.”
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
