Rapides Parish Library to open new branch in Boyce

The following was released to us by the Rapides Parish Library:

BOYCE, La. - The Administration and Board of the Rapides Parish Library are pleased to announce the grand opening of the Alfred Boyce Wettermark Branch Library on November 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. The Wettermark Branch Library was made possible by a generous land donation from the Wettermark family. The site location at 1177 Haywood B. Joiner Street, Boyce, Louisiana makes the new library easily accessible from Highway 1, I-49 and local streets. Its expanded size and movable shelving provide space for changing community needs.

The library boasts a large meeting room, two study rooms, a drive-through for easy pick up of library materials, computer workstations, a countertop device charging station and ample room for an impressive selection of library items. Items for checkout will include books, magazines, DVDS, WiFi hotspots and laptops.

Library Director Celise Reech-Harper stated, “The new Wettermark Branch Library is the fruition of a dream of greater access and opportunity for the Boyce community. This library, with its limitless educational and recreational potential, will serve as another location for exceptional service to Rapides Parish.”

The community is invited to attend the Grand Opening of the Alfred Boyce Wettermark Branch Library on November 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. The event will begin with the raising of the flag followed by remarks from local dignitaries and a ceremonial book opening.

Copyright 2021 Rapides Parish Library. All rights reserved.